Man breaches security, sneaks into Mamata Banerjee’s residence, held

A man was arrested on Sunday for sneaking into West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s home in the Kalighat area of south Kolkata, breaching Z-category security cover, police said.

Though police did not disclose the identity or age of the man, one of the officers said he was unarmed.

The man might have scaled a wall on the western side of the single-storey house, located next to the old canal of the Ganga known as the Tolly’s nullah, very late on Saturday night, police said. He remained inside the house, spending the night sitting at a corner, and was spotted only in the morning by security personnel, a police officer said.

“Security personnel are posted round-the-clock, even on the other side of the canal. It is being probed why nobody spotted the man,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

“We cannot speak about the incident. The matter is being handled by the top brass,” said an officer of Kalighat police station.

Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal rushed to Banerjee’s residence on Harish Chatterjee Street soon after the man was found.

Later in the day, Kolkata police issued a statement, saying the man had “mischievous intention”.

“One person somehow had sneaked into the CM residence complex with mischievous intention. His presence was discovered by the security personnel and he was intercepted and handed over to Kalighat police station,” the statement said. “CM security and law enforcement agencies have taken serious cognisance of it. Further probe is underway. Immediate steps are being taken to further enhance security in and around the CM’s residence.”