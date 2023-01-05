Man who urinated on female passenger on AI flight is from Mumbai, to face arrest soon: Reports

The man who urinated on a female passenger in a drunken state on a New York-New Delhi flight in November is a Mumbai-based businessman and is being hunted by Delhi Police. As reported by news agency ANI, Delhi Police said he will be arrested at the earliest. "The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there," Delhi Police said, as quoted by the news agency. Read | ‘Bit confused…’: Mahua Moitra recalls ban on Kunal Kamra amid ‘urinating’ incident in Air India flight

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The accused is a resident of Mumbai's Mira Road area. He is currently not present in Mumbai. Delhi Police can give notice to all the cabin crew members who were present on the flight at the time of the incident and call them for a statement," ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources. Cops have also sought information about passengers sitting around the victim woman, it said.

Some news reports have identified the offender as Shekhar Mishra.

30-day ban, FIR lodged: Air India, Delhi Police on drunk man peeing on passenger

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the offender, based on the complaint by the victim to Air India and formed several teams to nab the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The shocking incident took place on November 26 when the man, a passenger of business class, urinated on the woman, another passenger of the business class to her utter dismay and shock. As reported, after urinating, the man stood there exposing his private part until other passengers asked him to move. The crew members provided the female passenger with a set of fresh clothes and she was made to sit on a crew seat as her seat got soaked in urine.

No immediate action was taken after the flight landed in India and only after the female passenger's written complaint, the airline formed an internal committee which banned the accused passenger from flying for 30 days. It said the matter has been sent to the DGCA for further action and a ban of 30 days is the maximum the airline can do unilaterally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Commission for Women took note of the incident and wrote to Air India.

Air India sources on Wednesday claimed that the aggrieved passenger did not want to lodge a complaint and settled the matter on the flight itself after accepting the apologies and monetary compensation from the offending passenger, news agency PTI reported.

They also claimed that there was no dereliction of duty by the crew, who were supportive of the aggrieved passenger and seated her on an alternate business class seat reserved for the crew, the PTI report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.