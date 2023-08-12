Home / India News / Number theory: Management of peak power demand will test India’s renewable push

ByAbhishek Jha
Aug 12, 2023 04:40 AM IST

A look at how government’s efforts to bring down power demand during peak hours is a recognition of a crucial structural challenge facing India’s power sector.

In June, the government announced that power tariffs would be linked to the time of consumption in the country. “Under the Time of Day (ToD) system, tariff during solar hours (duration of eight hours in a day as specified by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission) of the day would be 10%-20% less than the normal tariff, and the tariff during peak hours, 10-20% higher. “ToD tariff will be applicable for commercial and industrial consumers having maximum demand of 10 KW and above, from 1st April, 2024 and for all other consumers except agricultural consumers, latest from 1st April, 2025”, the power ministry said in a release. An HT analysis of relevant statistics shows that the government’s efforts to bring down power demand during peak hours is a recognition of a crucial structural challenge facing India’s power sector as income levels rise and the share of renewables in power production increases. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Rising income levels and the changing share of renewables in power production are transforming India's power patterns.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

Sign out