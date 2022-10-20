Mandatory rear seat belt use: Karnataka Police to slap 1,000 fine on violaters

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 20, 2022 10:43 AM IST

In an order, additional director general (road safety) R Hithendra cited a September 19 letter from the Union road transport and highways ministry seeking the strict mandatory use of seat belts on rear seats

The Centre has sought strict enforcement of the use of rear seat belts. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Karnataka Police have issued an order asking top officers to enforce 1,000 fine on those who do not wear seat belts on the rear car seats. The rule applies to SUVs, MUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans, which are classified as M1. The order became effective from Wednesday.

In an order, additional director general (road safety) R Hithendra cited a September 19 letter from the Union road transport and highways ministry seeking the strict mandatory use of seat belts on rear seats. The ministry said that seat belts are safety-critical items and essential for ensuring the safety of the occupants of vehicles.

The Centre sought strict enforcement of the use of rear seat belts after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in September. He was in the rear seat of a Mercedes car but was not wearing a seat belt.

