Manik Saha, Rajya Sabha MP, to be new Tripura CM, replaces Biplab Deb

Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha will be the new chief minister of Tripura, replacing Biplab Deb who resigned after four years in office hours ago.Saha is also the incumbent Tripura BJP chief. He will lead the BJP fight to retain the state in the assembly elections scheduled next year.

“Congratulations to Shri @DrManikSaha2 on being elected the leader of BJP Legislative Party. I am sure with the guidance of honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and under your leadership, Tripura will scale new heights in terms of development,” union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.Biplab Deb too congratulated Saha on becoming the BJP legislative party leader. “Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper,” he tweeted.

The elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held next year. The BJP had come to power in 2018 by ending the 25-year-long rule of CPM-led Left Front government in the state. This time, it is facing a challenge from the Trinamool Congress which had gained the third largest vote share in the civic polls held last year.

