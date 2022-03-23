Manipur announces 5-day week for govt offices, new school timings

IMPHAL: Manipur has announced a five-day week for government offices, saying it will be implemented without affecting essential services. The working hours will be increased and offices will start functioning from 9 am.

Nongthombam Biren Singh, who was sworn in as the chief minister for the second consecutive term, took a decision in this regard at the first cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“To sync with school timings and enable proper home management as well as ease traffic congestion, school timings will also change with classes starting early at 8 am,” said Singh’s office in a statement. “The new system will improve output and productivity of government servants by providing much-needed rest and rejuvenation on weekends. It will also enable adequate time for school children to productively use afternoon hours.”

The Cabinet also requested the governor to summon the first session of the new assembly and schedule the election of the Speaker on March 24. It also approved the “100 tasks in 100 days” programme including construction works.

The statement said the Anti-Corruption Cell of the Chief Minister’s Office will be revived and strengthened. An additional police superintendent-rank officer will head the cell as the Cabinet resolved to make Manipur corruption-free. Toll-free numbers will be made available for the public to send complaints.

The statement said vigilance and the anti-corruption department will act on actionable complaints within a deadline. The Cabinet also resolved to make Manipur drug free. An inspector general rank officer will lead the Anti-Narcotics Task Force. The Cabinet also resolved to pursue lasting peace by reaching out to armed groups.

The Cabinet decided to set up a fund for advance money to enable beneficiaries to start housing construction without waiting for the release of the first instalment from the Centre.

