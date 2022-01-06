Manipur attack: Cash rewards for info leading to arrest of 10 insurgents

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced cash rewards ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh for information that leads to the arrest of 10 insurgents involved in the terrorist attack in Manipur that left five Assam Rifles personnel, including a colonel, his wife and child dead in November.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, the commanding officer of the 46 Assam Rifles, and his team were returning from the Behiang border post and heading to the battalion headquarters at Khuga when the insurgents affiliated to People’s Liberation Army and Manipur Naga People’s Front attacked them.

An NIA spokesperson said the bounty of ₹8 lakh was announced for Chaoyai alias Pukhrambam Mani Meetei and Sagolsem Inaocha alias Ranjit Naorem and ₹6 lakhs for Sanatomba. ₹4 lakh each was announced for Khaba, Khwairakpa, Nongyai alias Nongphai, Joseph, Rocky, Balin, and Kanta. The 10 are from Manipur and are currently in hiding.

The NIA, which took over the probe in the case on November 27, in a statement, said: “If any person is having any information of importance on the suspects leading to their arrest or apprehension, the information may be shared on numbers and email-address as NIA.” It said the name of the informant will be kept secret.

