Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur cabinet hands over missing Meitei man’s case to CBI for probe

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 29, 2024 11:25 AM IST

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a 56-year-old resident of Loitang Khunou village in Manipur’s Imphal West district went missing after reporting for work at the Leimakhong Army camp on November 25

IMPHAL: The Manipur cabinet has announced that the case of a 56-year-old man from the Meitei community, who allegedly went missing from the Army camp at Leimakhong on November 25, will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a protest rally in Manipur (REUTERS)
Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a protest rally in Manipur (REUTERS)

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday.

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a resident of Loitang Khunou village in Manipur’s Imphal West district and originally from Cachar district in Assam, allegedly went missing after reporting for work at the Leimakhong Army camp on Wednesday.

Officials said that Kamalbabu was a supervisor involved in contract work at the Army camp of the 57th Mountain Division.

According to his family, Kamalbabu’s mobile phone has been switched off since 2pm on Monday after he left for work at the Leimakhong Army camp. They subsequently lodged a complaint at the Sekmai police station, leading to the registration of a zero FIR.

The disappearance has sparked widespread anger, with large numbers of protesters, mostly women, taking to the streets, blocking roads, and demanding answers regarding his whereabouts.

Officials explained that the cabinet decided to transfer the case to the CBI to ensure a thorough and effective investigation.

Also Read: Manipur: Journalist hurt in firing in Imphal East, CM condemns incident

Since May 3 of last year, Manipur has been grappling with ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which has claimed at least 250 lives and displaced tens of thousands of people.

During Saturday’s cabinet meeting, the government also approved financial relief assistance of 30,000 for family members of deceased or displaced persons to help them conduct last rites.

Additionally, the cabinet approved seven other agendas, including the chief minister’s Teachers’ Achievement Award scheme, which aims to encourage excellence in the teaching profession.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On