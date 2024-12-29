Manipur cabinet hands over missing Meitei man’s case to CBI for probe

IMPHAL: The Manipur cabinet has announced that the case of a 56-year-old man from the Meitei community, who allegedly went missing from the Army camp at Leimakhong on November 25, will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a protest rally in Manipur (REUTERS)

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday.

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a resident of Loitang Khunou village in Manipur’s Imphal West district and originally from Cachar district in Assam, allegedly went missing after reporting for work at the Leimakhong Army camp on Wednesday.

Officials said that Kamalbabu was a supervisor involved in contract work at the Army camp of the 57th Mountain Division.

According to his family, Kamalbabu’s mobile phone has been switched off since 2pm on Monday after he left for work at the Leimakhong Army camp. They subsequently lodged a complaint at the Sekmai police station, leading to the registration of a zero FIR.

The disappearance has sparked widespread anger, with large numbers of protesters, mostly women, taking to the streets, blocking roads, and demanding answers regarding his whereabouts.

Officials explained that the cabinet decided to transfer the case to the CBI to ensure a thorough and effective investigation.

Also Read: Manipur: Journalist hurt in firing in Imphal East, CM condemns incident

Since May 3 of last year, Manipur has been grappling with ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which has claimed at least 250 lives and displaced tens of thousands of people.

During Saturday’s cabinet meeting, the government also approved financial relief assistance of ₹30,000 for family members of deceased or displaced persons to help them conduct last rites.

Additionally, the cabinet approved seven other agendas, including the chief minister’s Teachers’ Achievement Award scheme, which aims to encourage excellence in the teaching profession.