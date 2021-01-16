Manipur chief minister launches Covid-19 vaccination drive in Imphal

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Hospital in Imphal.

N Romesh, an employee of JNIMS, become the first person to get vaccinated in the state. He was kept under observation for 30 minutes after the first dose of the vaccination.

The state government has received 54,000 doses of the vaccines from the Centre with 39,991 health workers scheduled to get vaccinated first at 246 centres.

Singh thanked prime minister Narendra Modi for launching the nationwide vaccination, which he described as a turning point in the history of health care.