Manipur Class 10 results: 88.74% students pass exam, Chandel leads among districts

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) on Friday declared the Class 10 examination results, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.74%, lower than last year’s 91.37%. The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) on Friday declared the Class 10 examination results (Representative photo)

A total of 36,725 students, including 18,375 boys and 18,350 girls, appeared for the examination conducted between February 23 and March 23 across 161 centres in the state.

Commissioner of Education (School) Ningthoujam Geoffrey, Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) chairman Ng Bhogendro Singh, and others declared the examination results at the conference hall of the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) in Imphal on Friday.

Chandel district emerged as the best-performing district with a pass percentage of 97.38%, followed by Thoubal district with a pass percentage of 96.30%, while Jiribam recorded the lowest at 74.59% among the 16 districts of Manipur.

The results also reflected the continued impact of ethnic unrest in Manipur, with 392 internally displaced students appearing for the examination, of whom 327 passed. Among the displaced students, 327 students staying in relief camps passed the examination with a pass percentage of 83.85%.

Among the total number of students, 19,046 students appeared for the examination from hill districts at 61 centres, while 17,679 students appeared from valley districts across 100 centres. Among the displaced candidates, 231 students are from the valley districts and 161 from hill districts. Bishnupur district has the highest number of displaced students appearing for the examination, he said.

Manipur has 16 districts in total. Of these, six — Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam — are generally considered valley districts. The remaining 10 districts — Churachandpur, Chandel, Senapati, Tamenglong, Ukhrul, Kangpokpi, Noney, Pherzawl, Kamjong and Tengnoupal — fall under the hill districts.

For smooth and fair examinations, BOSEM had issued a stern warning, stating that, “Any student or individual found guilty of using or being involved in unfair means will be punished under The Manipur Prevention of Malpractices in High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary Examinations Act, 2024, which provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 crore.”

During the examination, eight students were debarred from appearing for the examination and expelled for impersonation, while one student was expelled and the results of three students were withheld. The board authorities urged the concerned school heads to contact the controller of examinations regarding the withheld students.