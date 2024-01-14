Manipur CM questions Rahul Gandhi's Yatra: 'Did he come to mess with…?’

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which took off from Manipur on Sunday. Biren Singh, who heads the BJP government in the northeastern state questioned whether Gandhi came to Manipur to mess with the present situation which was getting better. Speaking at a programme in Imphal Singh said, “Given the current situation in the state, is it a time for politics by holding a rally? It is the time to protect lives and properties, and provide consolation.” Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh(PTI)

“The situation is becoming better and we doubt if he (Gandhi) has come to mess with it. Whenever he comes, there is a problem. This time, Manipur is on alert. If he comes, we have to be on alert so that he does not mess with things," the CM said. Biren Singh further went on to add that the Congress leader had undertaken ‘Bharat Todo’ (Break India) yatra and not ‘Bharat Jodo’ (Unite India) Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge flagged off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur's Thoubal on Sunday. Speaking at the launch of the Yatra Rahul Gandhi said, “We don’t want to tell you about our ‘mann ki baat’ but to hear about your ‘mann ki baat’. We want to know about your pain. We want to share a vision of brotherhood and harmony.”

"I've been in politics since 2004 and for the first time, I visited a place in India where the entire infrastructure of governance has collapsed. After 29th June (his visit to state), Manipur wasn't Manipur anymore, it got divided and hatred was spread everywhere, lakhs of people suffered loss… And till now, the Indian PM has not come here to wipe your tears and hold your hand. It is a shameful thing," Rahul said.

Gandhi made a two-day visit to Manipur weeks after the outbreak of violence in the state in June last year. During his visit, he met with the affected individuals residing in relief camps across various districts. Nevertheless, the police intervened and halted his convoy en route to Churachandpur from Imphal due to concerns about potential violence along the route. This resulted in several hours of chaos. Ultimately, the Congress leader opted for a helicopter journey to reach Churachandpur.

(With inputs from PTI)