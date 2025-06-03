Manipur flood: 57-year-old man’s body recovered from Abulok River in Imphal West

IMPHAL: The body of a 57-year-old man, who had been missing since Sunday after reportedly falling into the Abulok River in Imphal West, was recovered by volunteers and local residents on Tuesday. Flood-affected people being moved to safer places through a water-logged road during rains in Imphal East, Manipur, on Monday. (REUTERS)

The Manipur Police said the body of the deceased, identified as Takhellambam Ibochouba of Lairenkabi Mamang Leikai, Imphal West, was found at around 12.20 pm during a joint search operation by volunteers of Arambai Tengol, a Meitei group, and local residents.

“The body was found in the river, around 100 feet from the spot where he reportedly fell,” a police officer said.

Following due procedures and a post-mortem examination at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, the body was handed over to the family, said Lamphel Police.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall across Manipur, including the catchment areas of major rivers, has caused widespread flooding. The Water Resources Department confirmed that most of the major rivers have overflowed and breached at multiple locations.

As of 10 am on Tuesday, water levels in the Imphal, Iril, Nambol, and Nambul rivers, among others, were reportedly decreasing but remained near warning levels.

Rainfall data recorded by 10 am showed 8 mm in Kangpokpi, 1 mm each in Raj Bhavan and Lamphel, and 10 mm in Jiribam.

According to the Relief and Disaster Management Department, over 2,611 individuals are currently taking shelter in 57 relief camps set up across Imphal East and West.

The flood has affected 56,516 people, damaged 10,477 houses, 64 domestic animals dead and destroyed 64.31 hectares of crops.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s Hydromet Division Flash Flood Guidance Cell reported that no flash flood risk is likely over the next 24 hours, until 5.30 pm Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Sikkim counterpart, Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur governor Ajay Bhalla on the flood situation in the northeast following heavy rainfall and assured all support to the affected states.

Over 550,000 people have been affected since heavy rain triggered floods and landslides across the region. Assam has reported 11 deaths, Arunachal Pradesh 10, Meghalaya six, Mizoram five, Sikkim three, and Tripura one.