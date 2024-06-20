Manipur: Governor Uikey reviews security situation with DGP, security advisor

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday reviewed the prevailing security situation in the northeastern state with the Director general of police (DGP), Rajiv Singh, at Raj Bhavan in Imphal, people aware of the matter said. Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey with DGP Manipur Rajiv Singh at Raj Bhavan (Sourced Photo)

During the meeting, DGP Singh briefed the governor about the recent incidents in Jiribam district and follow-up actions taken up by the state police with Central forces, said people.

Singh informed the governor about the security measures taken to stop any eventuality at any point in time and at any part of the state.

Since May 3 last year, Manipur has witnessed clashes between the two communities Kukis and Meiteis, which has claimed at least 225 lives to date and uprooted around 50,000 people, many of whom are still residing in relief centres.

According to a press release from the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, “The governor directed the DGP to take up appropriate security measures to ensure safety and security of the people and property in the state.”

“She also asked the DGP for taking up the appropriate scale of security coverage along the two national highways so as to enable free passage petroleum products and other goods laden vehicles,” the release read.

In the meeting, Governor Uikey directed DGP Singh to initiate prompt actions against anyone who is involved in violence and also asked him for necessary security measures in Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Churachandpur and all the valley districts. She also asked the police chief to extend possible help to the displaced people in the Jiribam district.

The state had remained peaceful with some sporadic firing taking place in fringe areas of Manipur without injuring anyone since April. However, fresh incidents of violence were reported after a 59-year-old man was found beheaded in Jiribam district.

State’s security advisor Kuldiep Singh also called on Governor Uikey at Raj Bhavan and apprised her about the security measures taken up in the state, especially in Jiribam, in the aftermath of the recent incidents of violence. He informed the governor that adequate security forces, comprising the state and central security forces have been deployed at many vulnerable places, including the interior far-flung areas of the district.

The governor asked the security advisor to take up necessary security measures to ensure law and order and for the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

On Wednesday night around, an abandoned police naka (checkpoint) in the Leingangpokpi area was set on fire by suspected armed miscreants from hills in Manipur’s Jiribam district.

The checkpoint is situated on the border of the Jiribam and Tamenglong districts, and it falls under the Jiribam district, while the nearby Paithol village is located in the Tamenglong district. In another incident, a truck carrying goods and supplies was torched at Kangpokpi town at around 11:30pm on Wednesday allegedly by miscreants.

Moreover, the representatives of 10 like-minded political parties in Manipur on Wednesday made separate requests to Governor Uikey and chief minister N Biren Singh, to to resolve the crisis in the state.

Through memorandums, they also urged both the governor and CM to immediately deploy state security personnel at villages in the Jiribam district from where villagers have fled for fear of attacks and loss of lives so that they return to their original homes from the relief camps.