Manipur: Gunfire reported in Noney amid clash between ZUF factions

An internal clash between two factions of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), ZUF-Jenchui and ZUF-Kamson, was reported in Manipur’s Noney district, with fresh gunfire heard in the area on Saturday morning, police said.

Manipur’s Noney district witnessed fresh gunfire amid a clash between two ZUF factions, raising concerns of further escalation in the area. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The gunfire was reportedly heard around 6am between Nungtek Part II and Haochong, about 5km northeast of the Noney district headquarters. Local Meira Paibi (women torch bearers) members and police personnel reportedly attempted to enter the area but could not reach the spot due to security concerns.

Also Read: Manipur: Remains of 4 Nagas shot dead brought to Senapati hospital amid shutdown

The incident occurred a day after an internal clash between the same factions reportedly occurred in Oktan village in Noney district. The clash broke out between around 3.30pm and 4pm, approximately 21km northeast of Noney police station, at Oktan village, a police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police officers said that the self-styled chief secretary of ZUF-K, Dingtiplung Gonmei alias Nguiba Gonmei, was killed in the clash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officers said that the self-styled chief secretary of ZUF-K, Dingtiplung Gonmei alias Nguiba Gonmei, was killed in the clash. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The latest firing has raised concerns over further escalation of the factional clash in the Noney-Haochong area of Noney district. However, there is no official confirmation of any casualties in Saturday’s firing.

Meanwhile, there was no official statement from either of the armed groups.

Also Read: Manipur: Grenade explodes at BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh’s Imphal home

Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) is an armed underground outfit under a tripartite Cessation of Operation (CoO) pact with the Government of India and the government of Manipur. The peace agreement and CoO pact were signed on December 27-28, 2022, in New Delhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the agreement, a Joint Monitoring Group was formed to monitor adherence to established ground rules.