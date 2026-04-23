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Manipur Guv calls for communal harmony, respect for rule of law on Khongjom Day celebrations

Manipur Guv calls for communal harmony, respect for rule of law on Khongjom Day celebrations

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 02:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Imphal, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday called upon people to uphold values such as integrity in public life, communal harmony, respect for the rule of law and commitment to the welfare of all citizens as true tributes to the martyrs.

Manipur Guv calls for communal harmony, respect for rule of law on Khongjom Day celebrations

Bhalla was speaking at the annual Khongjom Day celebrations at the Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal district.

Observed on April 23, the day commemorates the valour of Manipuri heroes during the 1891 Anglo-Manipur War.

Earlier, Bhalla and Chief Minister Khemchand Singh led dignitaries in laying floral wreaths at the memorial.

Wreaths were also laid at the statue of Manipuri military leader Paona Brajabashi, followed by a gun salute in his honour.

Addressing the gathering, Bhalla said Khongjom Day remains a significant and emotional occasion, marking the bravery and sacrifice of the sons of Manipur who fought valiantly against the British Empire.

"Khongjom Day is not only a day of remembrance but also of reflection," he said, stressing the importance of unity, self-respect and resilience in the face of challenges.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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