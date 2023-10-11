Manipur: Internet ban extended by another five days

Imphal: The Manipur government on Wednesday extended the suspension of mobile data Internet services until October 16 to prevent the use of social media for transmitting images, hate speech and hate video messages, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state. The ethnic violence between dominant Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur has since May left at least 178 dead. (PTI)

In the order, commissioner (home) T Ranjit Singh, said it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest “to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/ private property.”

“Now,therefore,in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary suspension of Telecom services(public emergency or public safety)Rules,2017,having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order suspension/curbing of mobile internet/data services,internet/datas services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for another 5(five)days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 07.45pm of 16-10-2023,”the two page order said.

The Manipur government had suspended mobile data services in some districts of the state on May 3 following ethnic violence—a day later all internet services had been shut across the state and it has continued since. On September 23, the Manipur government lifted the ban but reimposed it on September 26.

Meanwhile, curfew both in Imphal West and Imphal East districts where state capital Imphal is located, was relaxed from 5 am to 7 pm, on Wednesday, according to an order from the district magistrate.

The on-going ethnic conflict that has engulfed Manipur since May 3 has claimed 178 people until now, at least 1430 people have been injured and over 50,000 people have been displaced.

Following clashes, thousands of Kukis, who were residents of Imphal Valley, fled to the nearby hills where their community was in the majority. A similar exodus of Meiteis residing in the Kuki-dominated hills districts, to safety in Imphal Valley, took place in the first few days of May.