Manipur govt asks people not to encroach properties of displaced persons

Guwahati: The Manipur government on Tuesday urged residents in the violent-hit northeastern state not to encroach on properties of persons displaced by the ongoing ethnic clashes. Ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed at least 178 lives and displaced thousands since May 3. (PTI file photo)

The order issued by commissioner (home) by T Ranjot Singh, issued under orders from Governor Anusuiya Uikey, follows a directive on the same issued by the Supreme Court to the state government in September.

“The state government views with utmost sensitivity as any such incident may further ignite or aggravate law and order situation in the state,” the order said, adding: “Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police are advised to take action and implement the Supreme Court’s order.”

On September 25, acting on a special leave petition, the SC had directed that “religious buildings be protected from encroachment” and “from damage/destruction”.

“The Government of Manipur should ensure the protection of the properties of the displaced persons as well as the properties which have been destroyed/burnt in the violence and prevent their encroachment,” the SC order read.

The SC order also instructed that in case any property has been encroached, the state government should direct the encroachers to remove their encroachment, failing which “the person concerned would be liable for contempt of court for non-compliance of the order of the Supreme Court.”

Ethnic clashes between Meiteis, who are in majority in Imphal Valley, and the tribal Kuki, who dominate some of the surrounding hill districts, since May 3, have claimed at least 178 lives and displaced over 50,000 people who are still staying in relief camps.

Following clashes, thousands of Kukis, who were residents of Imphal Valley, fled to the nearby hills where their community was in the majority. A similar exodus of Meiteis residing in the Kuki-dominated hills districts, to safety in Imphal Valley, took place in the first few days of May.

In the past few months, there have been unconfirmed reports that several properties of those who fled have been taken over by residents both in Imphal Valley and in hill districts like Churachandpur.

“The state government views the matter very seriously with utmost sensitivity as any such incident may further ignite or aggravate law and order situation in the state,” the state government order issued on Tuesday read.

It added that deputy commissioners and superintendents of police have been instructed to take action and implement the directions issued by SC.

“Anybody found violating the same shall be booked under relevant provisions of law of the land for the time being in force and shall be liable for contempt of the Supreme Court,” the order read.

