Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council condemns burning Kuki houses, Naga group rejects claims

IMPHAL: The Kuki-Zo Council, an apex body of Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur, on Tuesday condemned the burning of several houses in K Songlung village of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district by the banned outfit Zeliangrong United Front (Kamson) faction and demanded deployment of adequate security personnel in the area. Several structures, farm houses and a vehicle were set ablaze by the cadres of ZUF (Kamson) faction on Monday, (Videograb/DrLamtinthangHk/X)

“For Kuki-Zo people, the day marked yet another dark episode of violence and insecurity, in complete violation of the spirit and values of the Republic,” a statement issued by the council on Tuesday said.

Several structures, farm houses and a vehicle were set ablaze by the cadres of ZUF (Kamson) faction on Monday, claiming that the action was taken as part of its campaign against illegal poppy cultivation, narcotics trafficking and unlawful encroachment by illegal immigrants.

In its statement, the Kuki body rejected the charge, saying even if this was true, it should have been the district authorities that should have taken action.

“Such matters, if any, should have been addressed through lawful authorities like the Police and the Deputy Commissioner… ZUF (Kamson) must immediately cease using allegations of poppy cultivation and illegal immigration as a pretext to attack Kuki-Zo villages and encroach upon Kuki-Zo land,” the statement said.

The KZC demanded immediate deployment of security forces to protect Kuki-Zo lives and property, compensation for the affected families, and swift arrest and punishment of the perpetrators in accordance with the law. It also reiterated its demand to accept their demand for Separate Administration in the form of Union Territory with legislature, saying this was the only viable and lasting solution to ensure peace, security and justice.

A Naga body, Foot Naga Co-ordination Committee (FNCC) said ZUF had claimed to have dismantled farm houses located near the Waphong Inthan area which were being utilized by individuals engaged in large-scale poppy cultivation.

It also contested that K. Songlung was a village in the first place, saying the Manipur (Hill Areas Village Authority) Act, 1956, required a village to have a minimum of 20 households, a condition that it said K. Songlung (II) did not mean.

What existed there were merely rudimentary structures set up for poppy cultivation in Naga territory, it said.

FNCC said it did not condone or encourage the destruction of villages but was opposed to illicit poppy cultivation, which posed grave social, moral and security threats to the region.

It contested claims that there was no poppy cultivation in the region, saying it was a matter of record that “state and central security forces have jointly destroyed poppy plantations on 2nd Nov 2025, 8th Nov 2025, and 20th Nov 2025.”

Songlung village is located 75 km from Gamnom Saparmeina police station, Kangpokpi district.