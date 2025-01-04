Manipur militants using Elon Musk's Starlink devices during internet shutdowns: Report

Militant groups have been using Elon Musk’s satellite-based Starlink devices, currently not licensed in India, during internet and mobile shutdowns in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, The Guardian reported, citing sources within armed groups and the police. An armed Kuki man stands at a checkpoint at Kangvai village in Churachandpur district in Manipur. (REUTERS file)

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the development.

The Guardian report, published on Friday, comes days after SpaceX founder Elon Musk clarified that Starlink satellite beams are disabled over India, responding to claims that its device was being used in the northeastern state.

Last month, security forces raided Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district, and seized internet devices along with arms and ammunition. Among the confiscated items, the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles recovered a Starlink satellite internet device.

While Starlink is not permitted to legally operate in India amid security concerns, it is allowed by Myanmar, which neighbours Manipur, The Guardian report claimed.

A leader from the Meitei separatist militant group, the People’s Liberation Army of Manipur (PLA), told the publication that they utilised Starlink devices to access the internet in Manipur during times when authorities had imposed internet blackouts amid violent clashes.

The source further explained that the group initially used the Starlink device in Myanmar but later discovered it worked across the border in Manipur as well, the report added.

“Our initial information suggests that Starlink indeed works in some areas of Manipur, particularly in some areas that are closer to the Myanmar border,” The Guardian quoted a senior police officer in Manipur as saying.

The report, however, added that there was no confirmation on how many armed groups in the state have access to the satellite internet as four other armed groups – two from the Kuki side and one from the Meitei side – denied that they had been using Starlink to access the internet.

Two military officers familiar with the search operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the device with the Starlink logo was being used by a militant group, news agency Reuters earlier reported.

The police suspect the smugglers were using the internet device to navigate, Reuters reported.

They said the device was likely smuggled through the porous border with neighbouring civil war-torn Myanmar, where the use of Starlink devices by rebel groups has been documented in media reports, although the company does not operate in Myanmar either, the report added.

What did Elon Musk say?

Elon Musk wrote on X that "Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India" and were “never on in the first place”.

He was responding to a post from the Indian Army about a search operation on December 13 in Manipur, where a communal conflict has raged since early 2023.

The post included photos of seized weapons and a satellite dish and receiver with a Starlink logo.

Notably, Starlink has been seeking approval in India to provide satellite broadband services and the Musk-owned company is trying to address any potential security concerns as part of the process.

Legal notice to Starlink

Earlier in December, police sent a legal demand to Starlink seeking purchase details of a device found when they caught smugglers at sea with $4.2 billion worth of methamphetamine, one of the biggest such Indian seizures, Reuters reported.

In December, the Indian Coast Guard said it had found a Starlink device onboard a boat it had seized close to Andaman and Nicobar, which was being used to smuggle methamphetamine.

MHA steps in

The ministry home affairs has reportedly asked the department of telecommunications to look into the matter immediately and take “appropriate steps”. Questions sent to Starlink did not elicit a response, The Times of India reported, citing unnamed sources.

"Govt had written to Starlink to know about the ownership of the devices after their recovery with drug smugglers in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, but the company has refused to provide details citing data privacy laws," ToI quoted a source as saying.