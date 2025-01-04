Manipur governor urges DGP to prioritise safety, central forces to fully cooperate

IMPHAL: Prioritise the “safety and security of the people,” and ensure the army and paramilitary forces “extend their fullest cooperation” in maintaining law and order in the state, Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla directed the director general of police (DGP) on Sunday. This came a day after protesters stormed the Kangpokpi police station, pelting stones in anger over the continued deployment of central forces. Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chairs a meeting to review the state's law and order situation at Raj Bhavan, in Imphal. (PTI)

The governor chaired a security meeting at Imphal’s Raj Bhavan on Saturday, where the overall security situation and arrangements across the state were “comprehensively” reviewed, with a particular focus on the border areas.

Tensions flared in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi on Friday evening as protesters demanded the withdrawal of security forces deployed at Uyokching, a location in Kangpokpi district bordering Imphal West. The superintendent of police (SP) of Kangpokpi, M Prabhakar, was injured in the incident. Police were forced to disperse the crowd using tear gas.

The unrest occurred amid an ongoing indefinite economic blockade and a 24-hour total shutdown imposed by Kuki-Zo groups, protesting the deployment of central security forces in Saibol, a neighboring village of Uyokching.

Chief minister N. Biren Singh also shared the details of the security meeting on his Facebook page, noting that senior officials from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) participated in discussions aimed at strengthening coordination and maintaining peace across the state. Security advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, and inspector general of Assam rifles (South) Maj Gen Ravroop Singh were also present.

On Friday, Kangpokpi’s district magistrate (DM) Mahesh Chaudhari issued an order directing the sub-divisional magistrates of Kangpokpi, Champhai, Saitu-Gamphazol, Saikul, and Lhungtin to remain stationed at their respective headquarters and be available for duty at all times.

They were instructed not to leave their posts without prior approval and to closely monitor the situation, liaise with local law enforcement, and ensure the safety and security of residents in their jurisdictions.

Also Read: 77% of insurgency incidents in NE from Manipur alone: MHA

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation within your jurisdiction, it is imperative to maintain a close watch on developments and ensure prompt and effective administrative responses as required,” Chaudhari said.

Additionally, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) extended the 24-hour total shutdown from 2 am Saturday to 2 am Sunday in Kangpokpi district, demanding the removal of all CAPF units deployed in Saibol (Uyok Ching).