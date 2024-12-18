Elon Musk's Starlink being used in Manipur? SpaceX founder answers

SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Tuesday responded to claims that Starlink satellite internet was being used in violence-torn Manipur. SpaceX founder Elon Musk was replying to a user on social media platform X.(AP and X)

In reply to a question by a user on X, Musk said that Starlink satellite beams were turned off in India.

Recently, security forces seized some internet devices along with arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district, according to news agency PTI.

Among the items seized from Keirao Khunou were "one internet Satellite Antenna, one internet Satellite Router and 20 meters (approx.) of FTP cables", according to the state police.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army had also shared photos of the items seized on X.

Several social media users had noted that one of the devices had a "Starlink logo" on it.

Responding to the post, an X user had written: "Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon Musk looks into it and help control misuse of this technology."

The SpaceX founder responded to the question saying: "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India."



Violence in Manipur

Manipur has been witnessing sporadic violence ever since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3, 2023. Amid the spiralling crisis, the Centre last month reimposed Afspa in six areas more than a year after it was removed from there, triggering a fresh wave of protests in the Imphal valley.

The violence has effectively divided Manipur into two ethnic enclaves – the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley and Kuki-majority hills – despite the presence of buffer zones monitored by security forces.

Earlier this, week 3 people were killed in Manipur’s valley districts in two separate incidents. Among the deceased were two migrant workers from Bihar, and an alleged militant worker who was shot during a police encounter.