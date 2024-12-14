Security forces recover arms, ammunition, drugs, and arrest suspects in Manipur

Imphal:Combined teams of security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from various locations in Manipur and arrested ‘armed miscreants’ from Churachandpur district, said the Manipur police in a press note issued on Friday night. Arms and ammunition recovered during operations in Manipur (Manipur police)

“Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts,” read the press note.

During the operations, security forces recovered --- one MA4 assault rifle, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, one 9mm pistol, one .32 pistol, five hand grenades, five arming rings, two detonators, thirty 5.56mm rounds, two 12-bore rounds, three 9mm rounds, two .32mm rounds, one internet satellite antenna, one internet satellite router, and approximately 20 metres of FTP cables --- from Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district

A separate search operation was carried out at Bamdiar Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district on Friday.

“The police recovered a SLR rifle with a magazine, two .303 rifles, one pump-action gun, three sleeping bags, 40 KCP (PWG) badges, two handset chargers, one mobile charger, one BP cover, one cap, two live SLR rounds, two live .303 rounds, 12 live rounds for the pump-action gun, and two gunny sacks,” read the press note.

On Thursday, security forces arrested four ‘armed miscreants’, including one KNF cadre, from Laijang village in Churachandpur district for terrorising villagers by brandishing weapons.

The arrested individuals were identified as KNF cadre Thangsiam Haokip (27), Kamlian (34), Malsom (20), and Jaipu Doujaithang (42).

Security forces recovered a MA-1 Mk I (Myanmar) assault rifle, a air gun, 40 live rounds of ammunition, 22 fired cartridges, and a car without a registration number from their possession.

Manipur Police also conducted a poppy destruction operation in the hill range of Molham village under Kasom Khullen Police Station in Kamjong district on Thursday.

Around 10 acres of poppy plantation were destroyed, and two poppy cultivators, Pamchuingam Rimai (30) and Lifeson Lanjha (27), from Leikoiching village were arrested. One knife and one side bag were recovered from their possession. An FIR has been registered for further investigation.

In another incident, Manipur Police recovered 150 soap cases of brown sugar weighing a total of 5.87 kg (including the weight of the soap cases) from the house of N Sohrii (40) in Chiphaodai village near Khabung Karong under Senapati Police Station in Senapati district on Thursday. Four individuals were arrested in connection with the illegal drugs.