Punjab: Ferozepur police seize cache of arms, zero in on two accused

Cracking down on illegal arms trafficking, Punjab Police have seized a cache of weapons, including 11 pistols and 21 magazines, in the border district of Ferozepur, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday. Punjab Police seized a cache of weapons, including 11 pistols and 21 magazines, from two motorcycle-borne suspects in Ferozepur district on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

Though the two motorcycle-borne suspects managed to flee, police teams are using local intelligence to track them down, Yadav shared on social media.

The two suspects were stopped for checking at a police naka (checkpoint) at Talwandi Bhai, 32km from Ferozepur town, on the Ferozepur-Moga highway on Wednesday evening. “When they were asked to open the bag, they were carrying, they tried to flee. The police personnel managed to catch hold of the bag and noted down the registration number of the motorcycle,” a police official said.

Swift police coordination led to crucial leads. “Police teams are using local intelligence and advanced tracking methods to locate and apprehend the individuals involved,” said Saumya Mishra, the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur.

Congratulating Ferozepur police on the seizure, DGP Yadav wrote on X: “Through diligent efforts, police traced the motorcycle to Faridkot, where the registered owner has been detained and identified as the primary suspect.”

“Punjab Police remains committed to a stringent crackdown on organised crime and illegal weapons trafficking, aiming to uncover all forward and backward linkages within these networks to ensure public safety,” he added.

Punjab Police had recently apprehended two key operatives of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh Dalla for their alleged involvement in the murder of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in Faridkot district last month.

A probe found that a man, identified as Jaswant Singh Gill, 45, was also shot dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district by the two arrested on Dalla’s direction.