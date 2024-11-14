Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Ferozepur police seize cache of arms, zero in on two accused

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Nov 14, 2024 03:18 PM IST

Weapons recovered from two motorcycle-borne suspects at Talwandi Bhai naka on Ferozepur-Moga highway includes 11 pistols and 21 magazines.

Cracking down on illegal arms trafficking, Punjab Police have seized a cache of weapons, including 11 pistols and 21 magazines, in the border district of Ferozepur, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Punjab Police seized a cache of weapons, including 11 pistols and 21 magazines, from two motorcycle-borne suspects in Ferozepur district on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)
Punjab Police seized a cache of weapons, including 11 pistols and 21 magazines, from two motorcycle-borne suspects in Ferozepur district on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

Though the two motorcycle-borne suspects managed to flee, police teams are using local intelligence to track them down, Yadav shared on social media.

The two suspects were stopped for checking at a police naka (checkpoint) at Talwandi Bhai, 32km from Ferozepur town, on the Ferozepur-Moga highway on Wednesday evening. “When they were asked to open the bag, they were carrying, they tried to flee. The police personnel managed to catch hold of the bag and noted down the registration number of the motorcycle,” a police official said.

Swift police coordination led to crucial leads. “Police teams are using local intelligence and advanced tracking methods to locate and apprehend the individuals involved,” said Saumya Mishra, the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur.

Congratulating Ferozepur police on the seizure, DGP Yadav wrote on X: “Through diligent efforts, police traced the motorcycle to Faridkot, where the registered owner has been detained and identified as the primary suspect.”

“Punjab Police remains committed to a stringent crackdown on organised crime and illegal weapons trafficking, aiming to uncover all forward and backward linkages within these networks to ensure public safety,” he added.

Punjab Police had recently apprehended two key operatives of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh Dalla for their alleged involvement in the murder of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in Faridkot district last month.

A probe found that a man, identified as Jaswant Singh Gill, 45, was also shot dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district by the two arrested on Dalla’s direction.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //