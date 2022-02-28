Manipur mortar explosion: Death toll rises to 3

IMPHAL: The death toll in the explosion that took place at Manipur’s Churachandpur district reached 3 on Sunday, according to latest reports.

According to reports, the explosion took place accidentally after the locals allegedly picked up an unexploded mortar shell from a place located close to a Border Security Force (BSF) subsidiary training centre at Gangpimual area, 4km from Churachandpur police station in Churachandpur district around 7.30pm on Saturday.

According to initial reports, 2 identified as Mangminlal (6) of Gangpimual area and Langinsang (22) of Ngathal,Churachandpur died after the explosion on Saturday night. However, another injured person identified as Liansuanlal (18) of Zion Veng also succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Imphal on Sunday.

The other four injured persons identified as Siamboi (19) of Salem Veng, Manlydia (28), Muanbiaknuam (15) and Thangbiaklun (34), all from Gangpimual area, are currently under treatment at Churachandpur district hospital. The district police are investigating the incident.