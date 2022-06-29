Manipur police detain 80 Myanmar nationals from Churachandpur district

The Manipur Police apprehended 80 Myanmar nationals, including 20 children, from Churachandpur district during a daylight operation on Tuesday based on reliable intelligence inputs, the police said on Wednesday.

All the apprehended persons, including 25 men and 35 women, failed to produce valid documents to justify their presence in Indian territory, and disclosed that they were all citizens of Myanmar, the police said.

The operation was carried out by a team of the Churachandpur district police force at various places in and around the district headquarters, 65 kms south of state capital Imphal, between 5 am and 8:30 am on Tuesday, people familiar with the development informed.

Forty suspected Myanmar nationals were apprehended from two rented accomodations during a house-to-house search operation at Val Veng in Churachandpur. Another rented house at Val Veng in New Lamka area was also searched from where 13 men, 16 women and 8 children were apprehended.

Later, based on more information, three more suspected Myanmar nationals, who were spotted in the new bazaar area selling goods, were arrested from Gouchinkhup Veng in New Lamka.

All of them were provided with food, water and other basic amenitied, while the chief medical officer of Churachandpur was asked to conduct their medical check-up.

“An FIR has been registered at Churachandpur police station under relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act for further investigation. All adult members will be produced before the chief judicial magistrate for further remand and proper investigation, while the children will appear before the Juvenile Justice Board,” the police said.

Meanwhile, senior police officers led by additional DGP (law and order) Clay Khongsai, IG (Zone II) K Jayenta and DIG (Range-III) Angam Romanus have inspected the places from where the persons were apprehended, and have ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

