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Manipur Police inducts 477 vehicles to strengthen policing, counter-insurgency ops

The chief minister said the home ministry approved Rs. 196.61 crore on October 31, 2025 for police modernisation initiatives in the state

Published on: May 25, 2026 06:25 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand on Monday flagged off 477 Manipur Police vehicles acquired under the central government’s police modernisation scheme, saying their induction marked an important day for the state police.

A total of 477 vehicles were flagged off including five high mobility reconnaissance vehicles. (HT Sourced Photo)

A total of 477 vehicles were flagged off including five high mobility reconnaissance vehicles, 60 bulletproof Rakshak vehicles, 10 mine protected vehicles, 39 Bolero vehicles, 50 Bolero Neo vehicles, 74 Tata Yodha vehicles, 20 Tata Truck vehicles, 30 Tata 407 vehicles, 20 Mahindra buses, 19 water tankers, 50 Bolero Camper vehicles and 100 motorcycles.

The chief minister said the home ministry approved Rs. 196.61 crore on October 31, 2025 for police modernisation initiatives in the state, and that his government was committed to strengthening the police department and modernising policing infrastructure.

Home minister Govindas Konthoujam said the newly acquired vehicles would significantly improve mobility, efficiency and response capability of Manipur Police during emergencies and other important situations.

Director general of police (DGP) of Manipur, Rajiv Singh said the newly acquired vehicles would improve operational efficiency and mobility of the police force. He said that 54% of the vehicles would be allocated to the hill districts, while 46% would be deployed in the valley districts.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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