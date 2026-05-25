Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand on Monday flagged off 477 Manipur Police vehicles acquired under the central government’s police modernisation scheme, saying their induction marked an important day for the state police.

A total of 477 vehicles were flagged off including five high mobility reconnaissance vehicles. (HT Sourced Photo)

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A total of 477 vehicles were flagged off including five high mobility reconnaissance vehicles, 60 bulletproof Rakshak vehicles, 10 mine protected vehicles, 39 Bolero vehicles, 50 Bolero Neo vehicles, 74 Tata Yodha vehicles, 20 Tata Truck vehicles, 30 Tata 407 vehicles, 20 Mahindra buses, 19 water tankers, 50 Bolero Camper vehicles and 100 motorcycles.

The chief minister said the home ministry approved Rs. 196.61 crore on October 31, 2025 for police modernisation initiatives in the state, and that his government was committed to strengthening the police department and modernising policing infrastructure.

Home minister Govindas Konthoujam said the newly acquired vehicles would significantly improve mobility, efficiency and response capability of Manipur Police during emergencies and other important situations.

Director general of police (DGP) of Manipur, Rajiv Singh said the newly acquired vehicles would improve operational efficiency and mobility of the police force. He said that 54% of the vehicles would be allocated to the hill districts, while 46% would be deployed in the valley districts.

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP, who was appointed Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat on May 21 highlighted several achievements of Manipur police and said with the establishment of the Anti-Extortion Cell, 1,000 persons have been arrested so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP, who was appointed Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat on May 21 highlighted several achievements of Manipur police and said with the establishment of the Anti-Extortion Cell, 1,000 persons have been arrested so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also informed that over 700 persons were arrested and 600 cases registered under the anti-drug campaign launched by the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also informed that over 700 persons were arrested and 600 cases registered under the anti-drug campaign launched by the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said that Manipur police signed an MoU with the National Security Guard (NSG) for specialised training programmes for police personnel. He said strengthening intelligence networks and enhancing coordination with the public will help improve policing and emergency response across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that Manipur police signed an MoU with the National Security Guard (NSG) for specialised training programmes for police personnel. He said strengthening intelligence networks and enhancing coordination with the public will help improve policing and emergency response across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The programme was attended by deputy chief minister Losii Dikho, chief secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, security advisor Kuldiep Singh, senior police officers, officers of Army, Central Reserve Police Force and different security agencies among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme was attended by deputy chief minister Losii Dikho, chief secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, security advisor Kuldiep Singh, senior police officers, officers of Army, Central Reserve Police Force and different security agencies among others. {{/usCountry}}

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