Manipur Rifles commandant suspended for using battalion staff for personal work

IMPHAL: A commanding officer of a Manipur Rifles battalion has been put under suspension on alleged charges of utilising Manipur Rifles personnel of the battalion for his personnel and private works.

The suspended officer has been identified as P Goulungmuon Singsit, commanding officer of 7th Battalion Manipur Rifles.

Though the reason behind the suspension of the commanding officer was not clearly mentioned in the government order issued on May 17, chief minister N Biren Singh while briefing the media here on Wednesday hinted the reason for the suspension without naming the officer.

Utilisation of personnel in his personal work came to light when raids were conducted simultaneously at three locations with the knowledge of the state chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) Manipur, Singh said. “I will not tolerate such misbehaving,” he said and warned that inquiry will be done for legal actions.

Later in a tweet, Biren Singh said, “Acting on a very specific report of power abuse, an investigation was conducted against the CO of 7th MR wherein he was found utilising the police personnel as labourers for construction of two houses and also for his household chores. In this regard, the CO has been suspended.”

