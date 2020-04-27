Manipur’s 1st Covid-19 patient free from surveillance, no new cases reported from state

india

Manipur’s first patient of coronavirus disease, who tested negative thrice in successive tests, is now free from surveillance as per protocol as her test result was found negative for the 4th time on Monday.

Sharing this information, the state chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted, “Glad to share that the 1st Covid-19 patient from Manipur Miss Vimi is now free from surveillance as per protocol, as her test result is found –ve for the 4th time today. She was detected +ve on March & discharged from JNIMS on April 12 after testing –ve for the 3rd time.”

23-year-old female, who had come back from the UK, tested positive on March 24. But she improved a lot during treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) hospital and discharged from the hospital on April 12. Since then she stayed home for the mandatory 14 days quarantine.

On the other hand, the state’s second patient of the Covid-19, who tested negative twice in successive tests, was also discharged from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Imphal on April 21.

The 53-year-old man, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2 and was under treatment at RIMS. He tested negative on April 18 and 19.He is presently at home for the mandatory 14 days quarantine.

Even though there is no report of new Covid-19 positive case since then, the state authority continues to take up various measures across the state particularly at the important entry points and porous international border. The vigil and necessary step along the Indo-Myanmar international border has been taken up by erecting 200 metre long barb-wire fencing in Churchandpur district border to prevent cross border movement to control spread of dreaded virus.

As on Monday, 428 people have been tested for Covid-19 and 196,153 were screened for the infection in Manipur as per the status report of the state surveillance officer Dr L Tomcha Khuman of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.In addition, 97 people ate staying at government quarantine centres and 319 of them have completed their quarantine.