Manipur violence: AAP MP Raghav Chadha digs up PM Modi's old tweet, demands BJP govt's removal

Amid the national outrage over the atrocities on women in Manipur, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government by digging out an old tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the then Congress government in Manipur.

Raghav Chadha

PM Modi had tweeted in February 2017 saying, “Those who cannot ensure peace in the state have no right to govern Manipur”. At that time, Congress' Okram Ibobi Singh was the CM.

To this, the AAP MP posted a picture of himself holding a placard with PM Modi's tweet on it, and demanded the removal of the BJP government and the imposition of President's Rule in the violence-hit northeastern state.

A national outrage sparked on Wednesday after a May 4 video showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men went viral on social media. While four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the opposition leaders are demanding CM Biren Singh's resignation and the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Massive sloganeering and protests also rocked the monsoon session of the Parliament on Thursday and Friday over the Manipur situation, with the opposition demanding a discussion and a statement from PM Modi in the Houses.

PM Modi's first comment on Manipur

Ahead of the Parliament session on Thursday, PM Modi in his first comment on the Manipur situation, said, “This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.”