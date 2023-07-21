All 4 accused sent to 11-day police custody in Manipur viral video incident: Report

All four arrested accused, who were allegedly part of a mob that paraded and assaulted three women after stripping them on May 4, have been remanded to 11-day police custody on Friday, reported ANI citing Manipur police. The police had arrested the accused persons on Thursday after a viral video of the horrifying incident went viral on social media.

Ethnic violence has claimed over 150 lives in Manipur. (PTI)

Police officers told HT that more arrests are to follow as the investigating team has identified at least eight more men who were involved in the incident.

The action comes 77 days after the horrific incident which has sparked a nationwide outrage. According to the police, they “could not take any action” so far due to “lack of evidence”, reported the Indian Express.

Main accused's house burnt down

The house of one of the accused, who was seen in the horrifying viral video of women being paraded naked in Manipur, was burnt down by a mob on Thursday. Reportedly, the house belonged to the main accused - Huirem Herodas Meitei. Several purported videos online showed a group of protestors, mostly women, setting the accused's house on fire.

Manipur CM on viral video incident

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday condemned the incident and said that the “Manipur society is against crime against women.”

“…They consider women as their mothers. We have launched statewide condemnation protests, both in the valley and hills, over the video that went viral and tarnished the state's image. People are protesting across the state regarding the incident and demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. This protest is to support the government to punish the accused,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

