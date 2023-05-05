Manipur violence: Army says situation under control after flag march; train services stopped. 10 points

The Indian Army on Friday said the situation in violence-hit Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

A scooterist rides past a damaged water tanker that was set afire during a protest by tribal groups in Churachandpur in Manipur. (REUTERS)

As clashes broke out across Manipur, the Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all trains to the northeastern state.

Top updates on Manipur violence:

1. The Indian Army said the Indian Air Force undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft. “Induction commenced on the night of 4th May and additional columns commenced domination with effect from wee hours of May 5,” the army said.

2. Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway, the army said.

3. Following the law and order situation, the Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains. "No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement, said Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway, told to news agency ANI. Four trains have been cancelled. Initially, this decision has been taken only for May 5 and 6, the Indian Railways.

4. The army urged the citizens to rely only on content from official and verified sources. This comes after the Indian Army cautioned about several fake videos on the security situation in Manipur were being circulated.

5. Some media reports indicated that Union home minister Amit Shah will not be travelling to Manipur on Friday. On Thursday, Shah spoke with the chief ministers of Manipur and its neighbouring states and held meetings with top central and state bodies through video conferencing to review the situation in the state.

6. Internet services have been suspended in the state amid tension.

7. Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand by Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

8. Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods.

9. The violence didn’t abate till late on Thursday evening even as thousands of army and paramilitary personnel fanned across the state, marching through the deserted streets of the state’s violence-hit towns to restore peace, and evacuating at least 9,000 people.

10. On Thursday, the Manipur governor issued shoot-at-sight orders as it struggled to quell ethnic violence that saw mobs torch houses, shops and religious places, and even attack a sitting lawmaker in Imphal.

(With inputs from Utpal Parashar in Guwahati)

