Three civilians injured after SUV explodes in Manipur's Kwakta

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 21, 2023 10:51 PM IST

The three injured were standing near the vehicle and were shifted to Bishnupur District Hospital.

Three civilians were injured in Kwakta area of Manipur’s Bishnupur district after an SUV parked at a culvert exploded on Wednesday, sources said.

A bomb inside the vehicle was possibly triggered after the driver alighted and slipped away.(PTI/Representative image)

A bomb inside the vehicle was possibly triggered after the driver alighted and slipped away.

The three injured were standing near the vehicle and were shifted to Bishnupur District Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said one of them was injured severely.

Topics
manipur
