'My state Manipur is burning, kindly help': Boxer Mary Kom asks PM Modi, Shah

Mary Kom, the Olympic medal-winning boxer and Rajya Sabha MP, appealed for calm Thursday amid widespread violence in her home state of Manipur amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said: "The situation in Manipur makes me unhappy... earlier I could not even imagine this much violence. Since last night it has become more frightening."

Mary Kom has won boxing medals for India at the Olympics, the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games, She is also a Rajya Sabha MP. (Source: ANI)

Mary Kom appealed to the state and centre to work together, saying, "I ask the state and central governments to take steps and (to) maintain peace and security... this is my request." The boxer also urged all communities to live peacefully, saying, "I respect all people. Why can't all of us live in peace... this is my question. If we live in peace it will be better for all of us. It is also unfortunate some people have lost family members in this violence."

"As soon as possible this should end... I pray to God everything settles down."

The boxer also tweeted her appeal, sharing photos of the violence.

"My state Manipur is burning, kindly help," she tweeted, tagging prime minister Narendra Modi and his office, as well as home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Violence erupted after the Meitei community - which accounts for over half the state's population - was included in the ST category. The move has been challenged by other communities on grounds it will deny them access to government jobs and admission to educational institutions. Tribals - including Nagas and Kukis - make up about 40 per cent of the state population.

The violence broke Wednesday during a 'tribal solidarity march' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district. Thousands took part in multiple protest marches and events in all 10 districts of the hill state. Police later blamed 'anti-social elements' using social media to share images and hate speeches and videos.

As violence flared and incidents of arson were reported, chief minister Biren Singh's government on Wednesday banned mobile internet for five days.

Earlier today Singh blamed 'prevailing misunderstandings between two sections of society' for the violence and said all grievances will be addressed after due consultations. He confirmed reports of vandalism and arson from capital Imphal and other areas, including Churachandpur, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi, an unspecified number of deaths and said that property had been damaged.

Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to restore law-and-order and ensure the safety of all residents.

Lt Col Mahender Rawat, a Guwahati-based Public Relations Officer (Defence), said around 4,000 people have been evacuated so far from violence-hit areas.

Manipur held an Assembly election in February and March of last year that led to chief minister Biren Singh's Bharatiya Janata Party government retaining power. The election was preceded and followed by violence that killed many.

With input from ANI

