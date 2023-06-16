Trinamool seeks ‘urgent’ meeting of parliamentary panel as Manipur sees fresh violence

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByAman Singh
Jun 16, 2023 11:51 AM IST

Derek O'Brien stated in a letter that the recent incidents have raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the people residing in the region.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Thursday wrote to the chairman of the standing committee for home affairs demanding a discussion urgently on the situation of violence in Manipur.

Derek O’Brien also expressed his concerns about the economic crisis shooting up in the state. (ANI image)

A copy of the letter by the AITC leader to the parliamentary panel chairman reads, “The recent incidents of violence in Manipur have raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the people residing in the region. Reportedly, many are dead and thousands have been displaced.”

“Shoot-at-sight orders have further added to the atmosphere of fear in the state. It is imperative that we understand the ground reality and assess the extent of the violence. In this regard, holding a standing committee meeting to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur would provide first hand insights into the situation”, the letter mentioned.

Expressing his concerns about the economic crisis shooting up in the state, he added,

“Prices of essential commodities have shot up and there are long queues in front of ATMs”, he said.

The state of Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes between two ethnic groups- Meitis and Kukis since May 3.

Clashes between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kuki community first erupted on May 3.

They have since left at least 115 people dead.

At least 300 people have been injured and nearly 40,000 displaced. Clashes were triggered during a protest against a court order for considering Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meiteis.

Topics
standing committee
