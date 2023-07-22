‘Death penalty, blot on…’: Anna Hazare on Manipur women paraded naked video case

Activist Anna Hazare on Saturday demanded death penalty for the perpetrators of the sexual violence against the Kuki women in the viral video from Manipur that has sparked massive outrage. Speaking to news agency PTI, Hazare termed it a ‘blot on humanity’.

Referring to women as mothers and sisters, Hazare said that such heinous crimes were unacceptable. "Subjecting the wife of a soldier, who has fought for our country at the borders, to such atrocities is a disgrace to humanity," he said.

Hazare was referring to the husband of one of the two women molested by the mob in Manipur's Kangpokpi, who claimed in an interview that he had fought in the Kargil war, but he could not save his wife from being humiliated.

"I fought for the nation in the Kargil war and was also in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. I protected the nation but am dejected that after my retirement, I could not protect my home, my wife and fellow villagers…,” the retired soldier told a Hindi news channel.

The alleged incident wherein the women were disrobed and paraded naked took place on May 4. A 30-second video of the sexual assault showed the men – who were identified in a first information report (FIR) as Meiteis – hooting as they groped the victims. One woman was also allegedly gang-raped, according to the FIR registered by Manipur police on May 18.

Two persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended by police on Saturday in connection with the case. Till now, six persons have been arrested. Police said that strict security measures have been taken in all vulnerable locations of the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

