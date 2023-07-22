Ex-Army man over Manipur video: 'Fought in Kargil war, but couldn't protect my wife…'

The husband of one of two women paraded naked and molested by a mob in Manipur's Kangpokpi claimed that he had fought for the nation in the Kargil war and was also in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. But sadly, he could not save his wife from being humiliated on May 4. Members of various organisations stage a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

"I fought for the nation in the Kargil war and was also in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. I protected the nation but am dejected that after my retirement, I could not protect my home, my wife and fellow villagers... I am sad, depressed,” the retired soldier, who has served the Indian Army as a subedar of the Assam Regiment, told India TV in an interview.

The incident which triggered a nationwide condemnation came to light when a video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday night.

He also told the news channel that on the fateful May 4 morning, a mob burnt down several houses in the locality, disrobed the two women and made them walk on the village paths in front of people.

"Police were present but took no action. I want that all those people who burnt the houses and humiliated the women get exemplary punishment," he said.

'Asked me to lie down in a field': Victim

Meanwhile, one of the victims seen in the video told a news portal that she was asked by the men to "lie down" in a field.

"Three men surrounded me...One of them told the other, 'let's rape her', but...they didn't," she said. She added that she was “lucky” they didn't rape her, and added, “But they grabbed my breasts.”

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

"The state police is making all-out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest. Raids are continuing," the Manipur Police said in a Twitter post.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

