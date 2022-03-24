Manipur’s NPP also extends support to BJP’s Biren Singh government

IMPHAL: Two days after N Biren Singh took over as Manipur chief minister, the National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Seven newly elected NPP legislators submitted a letter of support to governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday. The NPP was a coalition partner of the previous coalition government led by the BJP.

“We, the members of the NPP to the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly would like to extend support to the BJP led government in the state as alliance partner of NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) and NDA(National Democratic Alliance),” the letter of support signed by the seven MLAs said.

The seven NPP MLAs are N Kayisii (Tadubi), Mayanglam Rameshwar Singh (Kakching), Thongam Shanti Singh (Moirang), Irengbam Nalini (Oinam), Khuraijam Loken Singh (Wangoi), Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong) and Sheikh Noorul Hassan (Kshetrigao).

The seven legislators had earlier on Tuesday called on Biren Singh at his official residence in Imphal.

The BJP has won an absolute majority with 32 seats in the 60-member assembly. The NPP, with its seven seats, was the second-largest party. The opposition Congress and Naga People’s Front (NPF) have secured five seats each.

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), which has two members, and the Janata Dal (United) six legislators, had earlier extended support to the BJP-led government. Two independent MLAs Nishikant Singh Sapam (Keishamthong) and Haokholet Kipgen (Saitu) were the first to pledge support to the BJP government.