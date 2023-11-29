Manipur's oldest armed group UNLF agrees to renounce violence, signs peace accord

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the United National Liberation Front, the oldest militant group of Manipur, signed a peace agreement with the Centre.



“A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi,” Shah said in an X (formerly Twitter) post. Members of banned group UNLF after signing the peace agreement. (Amit Shah/X)

“UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress,” the home minister added.



The peace agreement took place days after the UNLF along with several other extremist organisations was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The decision was taken after the Centre felt these organisations are indulging in attacks on and killing of security forces, police and civilians in Manipur, as well as activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

What is UNLF?

Founded on November 24, 1964 under Areambam Samrendra Singh, the UNLF is the oldest Meitei insurgent group in the north-eastern state of Manipur.

In the 70s and the 80s, the group concentrated mainly on mobilisation and recruitment. In 1990, it decided to launch an armed struggle for the ‘liberation’ of Manipur from India. In the same year, it formed an armed wing called Manipur People’s Army (MPA).