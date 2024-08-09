Manish Sisodia's bail shot in the arm for AAP; BJP says it ‘doesn’t mean…’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday reacted to the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the cases related to the Delhi excise policy. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva along with party MP Bansuri Swaraj at a press conference in New Delhi on July 10.(PTI)

Manish Sisodia, who has been in jail for 17 months, was granted regular bail to Manish Sisodia in cases probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan noted that Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced in the cases, depriving him of the right to speedy trial. It further “pointed out” that it would be a “travesty of justice” to relegate him to the trial court for seeking bail in these cases.

While the AAP leaders welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, the BJP highlighted that Sisodia has not been acquitted in the case.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that getting bail does not mean that someone is not guilty and added that investigation in the case is going on.

“Getting bail does not mean that someone is not guilty. Manish Sisodia has got bail, but the investigation is still on, and the BJP has always respected the court's decision…” the BJP leader told ANI.

"The investigation is still going on in the liquor policy scam and whether it is Arvind Kejriwal or anyone else, everyone will be held guilty. Because a huge scam has been done with the people of Delhi..." he claimed.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also highlighted that Sisodia remains an accused in the case.

“This year only, his bail plea has been rejected seven times. Today, his advocates haven't pleaded based on merits, their pleas were based on delay. Manish Sisodia was in jail for 17-18 months and on that basis -delay in trial, he has been granted bail... He is still an accused, and his answerability is in the court of law, for betraying the people of Delhi,” Swaraj said at a press conference.

She further accused the former education minister of Delhi of pushing the children from “paathshala to madhushala (classes to liquor store)".

"Manish Sisodia was such an Education Minister of Delhi who is a sinner and who committed the sin of pushing the children of Delhi from ‘paathshala to madhushala’," she said.

Manish Sisodia's bail order

In a strong-worded order, the Supreme Court said that keeping Manish Sisodia behind bars in the hope of a speedy trial would deprive him of his fundamental right.

The court also said that it is “high time” that courts should realise that bail is the rule and jail is the exception. “...Article 21 [of the Constitution guaranteeing speedy justice] applies irrespective of the nature of the crime,” it pointed out.

The court noted that Sisodia has deep roots in society and there was no scope for tampering with evidence, which is largely documentary. It said it would be open for the agencies to seek bail cancellation in the event any bail condition is violated.

It directed Sisodia to furnish a bail bond of ₹10 lakh with two sureties, surrender his passport, and report twice a week on Monday and Thursday before the investigating officer. It said he shall not attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

The court refused to accept ED’s request to restrict Sisodia from visiting the Delhi secretariat or the chief minister’s office as was done in the case of Arvind Kejriwal when the latter was granted interim bail for national election campaigning.