Manmohan Singh, former prime minister, stable and recovering: AIIMS official

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who is undergoing treatment at All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, is stable and recovering, news agency ANI quoted a hospital official as saying on Friday. The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness, fever and uneasiness.

He is being treated at a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital and taken care by a team of specialists headed by Dr Nitish Naik, professor, department of cardiology. Dr Naik has also been Singh’s personal physician for years now.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to the hospital on Thursday to enquire about the health of Manmohan Singh. He spent about an hour in the hospital, a report by PTI said. Gandhi also met the former prime minister's wife, Gursharan Kaur, and also spoke to the doctors attending on Singh, the report further added.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who is admitted at AIIMS Delhi is stable and recovering: AIIMS official



Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met Singh on Thursday and enquired about his health. Wishes of speedy recovery poured in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji," PM Modi tweeted on Thursday.

To combat weakness and fever, Singh was initially put on fluids to maintain the electrolyte balance, people familiar with the development said.

In April too, Singh was admitted to AIIMS after he tested positive for the coronavirus disease. In 2009, he underwent a revision bypass surgery at the hospital.