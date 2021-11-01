Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manmohan Singh's wife says ex-PM recovering from dengue at home, thanks AIIMS staff
Manmohan Singh's wife says ex-PM recovering from dengue at home, thanks AIIMS staff

Singh was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 following a complaint of weakness and was under the observation of doctors since then.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.(HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 03:29 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur on Monday issued a statement thanking all staff of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for the veteran Congress leader’s speedy recovery.

Singh, who came back home from the premier hospital a day ago after a few weeks of treatment, was recovering from dengue fever, his wife said.

In an official statement, Kaur said, “My family and I are pleased to inform our all friends and well-wishers that Dr Manmohan Singh is recovering from his bout of dengue fever."

"We would like to convey our special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and support staff of AIIMS and numerous well-wishers for their whole-hearted support and hard work for his speedy recovery," she added.

The 89-year-old leader had earlier been admitted to the premier hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in April this year. The two-time Prime Minister marked his birthday on September 26.

Last year too, the widely renowned economist had received treatment at AIIMS after complaining of uneasiness.

(With agency inputs)

 

