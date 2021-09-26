Mann Ki Baat Highlights: 'Team India' making daily record in fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The address, which was the 81st episode of Mann Ki Baat, coincided with PM Modi's three-day visit to the United States, which concluded on Saturday with a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“PM Narendra Modi to share his thoughts with the people in Mann Ki Baat programme at 11am today,” the All India Radio (AIR) tweeted ahead of the Prime Minister's address.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on October 3, 2014. A new episode is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.