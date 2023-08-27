Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi to address show's 104th episode today

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, August 27. The show is a series by Modi where he shares inspiring life journeys from across India, current developments in the nations, achievements and any prominent news events that happened since the last episode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 Culture Ministers' Meet in Varanasi via video conference on Saturday. (ANI)

The show airs at 11am.

The 103rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on July 30, when Modi mentioned 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign for the first time.

In the latest episode, the success of India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 is likely to find a special mention among other topics.

Mann ki Baat started on October 3, 2014.