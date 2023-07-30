Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi to address 103rd edition of radio programme today

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: At 11am on Sunday, prime minister Narendra Modi will address the 103rd edition of Mann Ki Baat. The monthly radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of each month; the 102nd episode, however, was broadcast on June 18 (Sunday) as PM Modi was scheduled to undertake a foreign visit (to the United States) later that month.

PM Modi (Twitter photo)

In this latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, the PM may speak on Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3. Modi has been criticised for keeping silent on the issue.

The first broadcast of the radio programme, meanwhile, took place on October 3, 2014. The show completed 100 episodes earlier this year, reaching the landmark on April 30.