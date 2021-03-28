Mann Ki Baat LIVE | Modernisation in agriculture sector is need of hour, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. During the program PM MOdi remembered the Janata Curfew which was imposed last year in March and said that it became an inspiration for the world. He also urged farmers to start bee farming along with their cultivation.

During the 75th edition of the edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi also extended his wishes to the upcoming festivals. "Be it Ugadi, or Puthandu, Gudi Padwa or Bihu, Navreh or Poila Boisakh or Baisakhi the whole country will be drenched in the colour of zeal, enthusiasm and new expectations. At this time, Kerala also celebrates Vishu. I extend best wishes to countrymen for these festivals," he said.

It was broadcast live on state-run All India Radio at 11am. The programme also streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, PMO and the official channel of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. It is on the last Sunday of every month.