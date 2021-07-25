Mann ki Baat: PM asks citizens to sing national anthem on 75th Independence Day

During the 79th edition of monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government has made efforts to get a maximum number of people to sing the national anthem together on 75th Independence Day and urged citizens to connect with the initiative.

“On the 15th of August this time…this is an endeavour connected with the National Anthem. It’s an effort on [the] part of the ministry of culture to have a maximum number of Indians sing the national anthem together…I hope you connect yourselves with this novel initiative,” the Prime Minister said. He added that a website- Rashtragaan.in has been created for individuals to upload their own renditions of the national anthem on the website.

Modi began the radio address with best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics and urged all the citizens to support the team through the Victory Punch Campaign.

“You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India,” he added.

As the country gears up to celebrate Kargil Diwas on Monday, Modi said the Kargil war, when Indian forces recaptured crucial strategic heights and Indian territory that was surreptitiously captured by Pakistani forces, was a symbol of valour and discipline of the country’s armed forces.

The Prime Minister also shared several examples of people following unique ideas for their livelihood. He talked about farmers cultivating apples and ‘Ber’ (Indian jujube) and a food stall-owner in Chandigarh who offers Chole Bhature for free to those who have got themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 on the same day.

Among other issues, the Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of water conservation. Pointing out that he faced water scarcity during his childhood, Modi said, “We used to yearn for rainfall and therefore saving every single drop of water has been part of our customs.”

Modi also said that a government study had found that Mann Ki Baat gets very good response from the youth and said it showed that the radio programme had positivity and sensitivity and it also served as a medium for the PM to understand the young generation.

“A recent study by MyGov found that about 75% of those who send their message and suggestions to Mann Ki Baat are below 35 years. It means Mann Ki Baat is being guided by the views of the youth of India. Mann Ki Baat is a medium where there is positivity and sensitivity,” he said

Reminding people of coronavirus, PM Modi asked people to follow all Covid-related protocols. “During festivals and gaiety, do remember that corona is not yet gone from amidst us. You don’t have to forget corona-related protocols,” he said.