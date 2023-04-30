Watch: S Jaishankar joins Indian diaspora in US to listen to PM's Mann Ki Baat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined the Indian diaspora in New Jersey to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as the monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode today.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also listened to the broadcast with the Indian diaspora in London and said that PM Modi has raised the esteem of the Indian Diaspora abroad, statement released by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The world is looking up to the Indian Diaspora with great hope and expectation and it is high time that they also rise to the occasion, he added.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme started on October 3, 2014 and is broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects and 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili.

The 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat is also being broadcast live at the UN headquarters.

