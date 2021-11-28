Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address 83rd edition of monthly radio programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday, according to updates posted by his office on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The radio programme is usually aired on the last Sunday, and on November 28, too, the tradition will continue with the programme being broadcast on the entire network of the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, and also on the AIR News and mobile app.

“Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi from his official handle on the microblogging website a day ago.

In his last Mann Ki Baat address to the nation in October, the Prime Minister credited India's healthcare workers for making the nationwide inoculation campaign against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) a success and also for crossing the significant milestone of administering one billion vaccine doses.

In the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme, Modi said the success of the vaccination drive demonstrated India’s capability and the power of joint effort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our healthcare workers through their hard work and determination have set a new example,” he had said. “I knew that they would leave no stone unturned in vaccinating people…After administering 100 crore vaccine doses, the country is moving ahead with a new energy and vigour.”

The 83rd edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday comes in the backdrop of rising global concerns regarding omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa, that has alarmed world governments due to its rapidly mutating and highly infectious nature.

On Saturday, PM Modi chaired a key meeting with top government officials to discuss the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in India and the nationwide vaccination process to stem the course of the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | PM Modi chairs key Covid-19 meet, virtually meets top govt officials

No cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have, however, been reported in India yet, according to the central government, although concerns still run high. The central government has added several countries – including South Africa, Hong Kong and Bostwana – to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on entry, including post-arrival testing for infection.