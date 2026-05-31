Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to stay safe amid heatwaves

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 134th Mann Ki Baat on Sunday urged citizens to take precautions against the ongoing heatwave. He also spoke about the achievements in athletics, the return of Chola-era artefacts from the Netherlands, and community-led social initiatives.

PM Modi also spoke about traditional summer drinks. (PMO)

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“It is very hot in most parts of the country right now. Strong sun, hot winds, it is very important to take care of yourself in such weather,” he said. He advised people to stay hydrated and follow government-issued guidelines.

PM Modi also spoke about traditional summer drinks such as aam panna, lassi, buttermilk, sattu sherbet, kokum sherbet and sol kadhi, describing them as products of local traditions and generations of experience.

His remarks come days after he chaired a Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday where ministers discussed measures to tackle the heatwave situation across the country.

Modi then congratulated athletes who set national records during the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition in Ranchi. He highlighted the men’s 100-metre race, where the national record was broken three times within two days by sprinters Gurinder Veer Singh and Animesh Kujur.

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{{^usCountry}} During a conversation with the athletes, both spoke about overcoming doubts that Indians could compete at the highest level in sprinting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a conversation with the athletes, both spoke about overcoming doubts that Indians could compete at the highest level in sprinting. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also discussed his recent visit to the Netherlands, where 24 Chola-era copper plates were formally returned to India. He said the artefacts, comprising 21 large and three small copper plates, generated excitement among Indians and the global Tamil community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also discussed his recent visit to the Netherlands, where 24 Chola-era copper plates were formally returned to India. He said the artefacts, comprising 21 large and three small copper plates, generated excitement among Indians and the global Tamil community. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also highlighted a recent archaeological discovery in Malhar, Chhattisgarh, where three ancient copper plates believed to date back 1,400-1,500 years were found under the Gyan Bharatam Abhiyan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also highlighted a recent archaeological discovery in Malhar, Chhattisgarh, where three ancient copper plates believed to date back 1,400-1,500 years were found under the Gyan Bharatam Abhiyan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On conservation, Modi praised a recent rescue operation in Uttar Pradesh in which a Gangetic dolphin trapped in a canal was saved after a 13-hour effort. He highlighted the role of India’s first Ganga dolphin rescue ambulance, developed under the Namami Gange programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On conservation, Modi praised a recent rescue operation in Uttar Pradesh in which a Gangetic dolphin trapped in a canal was saved after a 13-hour effort. He highlighted the role of India’s first Ganga dolphin rescue ambulance, developed under the Namami Gange programme. {{/usCountry}}

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He also spoke on community efforts to restore the Manorama River in Uttar Pradesh and improve water access in parts of Goa.

He praised educator Girija Amma of Tamil Nadu, whose school network raised around ₹40 lakh for soldiers through small student contributions.

Coming back to summers, he spoke about India’s mango season, calling mangoes a subject that is discussed in almost every Indian household during the summer months.

“Every region…its own mango, its own flavour, its own aroma,” he said. He said that “as the place changes, the mango’s appearance, colour, and taste also changes.”

He further praised mango farmers and said Indian mangoes are increasingly reaching global markets and said, “You are not just ordinary farmers…you are very special for the agricultural economy of the country.”

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Modi lastly urged citizens to recognise and support people working for social causes, saying such efforts demonstrate “the country is moving forward with the power of its people.”

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