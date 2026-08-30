In Mann ki Baat, PM Modi highlights women empowerment, drug-free Bharat campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted and hailed the contribution of women to the workforce, saying the PM SVANidhi Yojana is helping lakhs of women street vendors expand their businesses, increase their incomes, and build a better future for their families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

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In the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi added that Mission ShaktiSAT is bringing together girl students from 108 countries and providing them with an opportunity to learn about satellite technology while exploring new frontiers in science, technology, and innovation.

"Every day from morning till evening, lakhs of women are busy with their work on the streets of our cities and towns. Some sell vegetables, some fruits, some set up tea stalls, while some sell flowers, lamps, and puja items. Many times, just a little lack of capital prevents their business from progressing. But now, lakhs of such mothers and sisters are getting new strength from the 'PM Svanidhi Yojana'. This aspect of 'women empowerment' is not discussed as much as it should be," PM Modi said."

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{{^usCountry}} He stressed that over nearly 46 per cent beneficiaries of the 'PM SVANidhi Scheme' are women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He stressed that over nearly 46 per cent beneficiaries of the 'PM SVANidhi Scheme' are women. {{/usCountry}}

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"Nearly 46 per cent of the beneficiaries of the 'PM SVANidhi Scheme' are women. This means that about 35 lakh women across the country are advancing their businesses by joining this scheme."

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During the broadcast, the Prime Minister shared several inspiring stories of women who have transformed their lives through grit and government support. Citing an example of Babita Sharma from Ghaziabad, who transitioned from a roadside stall to a permanent shop, PM Modi said that with financial assistance from the scheme, she was able to transform her stall into a shop.

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"Babita ji used to run a small stall selling puja materials. There was no shortage of hard work, but she needed capital to expand her business. She received financial assistance through 'PM SVANidhi'. Consequently, she increased the stock at her stall... her small roadside stall gradually transformed into a proper shop," the PM noted, news agency ANI reported.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the journey of T S Ningamma from Bengaluru, who runs a small eatery with her husband. "Ningamma ji also received support from 'PM SVANidhi'. She improved her cart, started buying supplies in bulk, and added several new items to her menu. Today, she is capable of providing a better education to her three children," he said.

PM highlights Krishna Seshadri's initiative

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The prime minister also highlighted Mumbai-based Krishna Seshadri's initiative, India's Interactive Historical Atlas, to make the country's history more accessible and interesting. He also urged citizens, especially young people and content creators, to contribute to the campaign for a drug-free Bharat.

"You go to this website, choose any one year, and you will get to know who ruled which part of Bharat at that time. This was done by Mumbai's Krishna Sheshadri."

PM Modi said he came across Seshadri's initiative on social media on the occasion of Ashadha Ekadashi and found the idea interesting. The website, allows users to select a particular year and learn about the rulers and kingdoms that existed in different parts of India during that period, according to ANI.

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His effort will not only be beneficial for students of history, but it will also help us learn history in an interesting manner."

Make India drug-free: PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi also urged citizens of the country to join hands to free India from the menace of drug abuse, and build a stronger future for the youth.

He noted that the 'Drug-Free Youth for a Developed India' campaign is gaining momentum across the entire country.

“Its goal is crystal clear - drug-free youth, drug-free India. Let us come together to build a drug-free India and a stronger future for our youth.”

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Avocado's growing popularity

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He also spoke about the growing popularity of avocado cultivation and how farmers in different parts of the country are benefiting from the new crop.

"The avocado fruit is creating quite a buzz these days. Hardly anyone knew about this fruit in the past; both its value and demand were low, but today it is frequently seen on dining tables," the Prime Minister said.

He added that avocado has become a preferred choice in the health and premium markets and is also creating new opportunities for farmers.

"This is also very helpful for our farmer brothers and sisters," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's pitch for ‘vocal for local’

The prime minister further urged citizens to embrace the 'Vocal for Local' initiative during the upcoming festive season and prioritise purchasing 'Made in India' products to strengthen the path toward self-reliance.

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"Our festivals and celebrations not only uphold our traditions but also provide us with opportunities to connect with one another. In the coming days, we are set to celebrate several more significant festivals. The holy festival of Janmashtami falls on September 4th. We will also celebrate Vishwakarma Puja in September. On this occasion, we should honour the artisans, craftspeople, and Vishwakarma friends in our communities. Deepawali is also approaching in a few months, and preparations for it are already gradually underway. During this festive season, I once again urge you to be 'Vocal for Local.' Being 'Vocal for Local' does not merely mean buying earthen lamps; the vision behind it is much broader," PM Modi said.

He also called upon the creative community and influencers to help spread the message of self-reliance.

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"Whatever item we purchase for our homes, do ensure to see that it is made in India. The path to India becoming self-reliant will be paved only by taking pride in products made in India. It is also our responsibility to convey this message to as many people as possible. Our friends from the creative world, influencers, and celebrities also have a significant role to play in that. I urge you to personally embrace the 'Vocal for Local' spirit and inspire others to do the same," he added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)